Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks kickoff their college football preview podcast by ranking their top 5 NFL prospects to watch in 2018 (2:52). The guys are then joined by FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman to dissect blue-chip players, highlight Week 1 storylines and much more (8:47). DJ and Bucky then cap off the show by picking the biggest matchups ahead of the blockbuster opening weekend of the season (23:52).

