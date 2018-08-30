Veteran DE Elvis Dumervil retires after 12 seasons

Elvis has officially left the building, ladies and gentlemen. Defensive end Elvis Dumervil, that is.

Dumervil, 34, took to social media Thursday morning to announce he is retiring after 12 professional seasons.

"After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what is next in my career," Dumervil said, "I have made the difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time. It's been an incredible 12-year run."

On to the next chapter. Thank you for all of the supportâ pic.twitter.com/rA121JJNRf â Elvis Dumervil (@EKD92) August 30, 2018

Incredible, indeed, for a player who originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick with the Denver Broncos in 2006.

Dumervil spent his career with Broncos (2006-12), Baltimore Ravens (2013-16) and the San Francisco 49ers (2017) and garnered first-team All-Pro selections twice and made five Pro Bowls.

Regarded as a fierce pass rusher during his prime, Dumervil finishes his playing career with 105.5 sacks, a mark that ranks 26th on the NFL's all-time list. In his final season last year, Dumervil led the 49ers with 6.5 sacks as part of the defensive line rotation.