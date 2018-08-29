Around The NFL Podcast: Reacting to the Teddy trade

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- discuss the latest news from around the NFL, including Teddy Bridgewater's trade to the Saints (6:10), Sam Darnold's Week 1 starter status (14:00), Aaron Rodgers' record-setting contract extension (16:50), Mychal Kendricks being charged with insider trading (19:40), the Bengals' strong defensive line (22:20), Alshon Jeffery not playing until Week 3 (25:20) and the Packers' trade of Brett Hundley to the Seahawks (28:10). The heroes then delve into their annual suggestions for the "Team of ATL" (33:20).