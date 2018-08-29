NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' record-breaking deal

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

Aaron Rodgers is due for a real championship belt. Instead of miming like usual, he should just break out Ted DiBiase's million dollar championship belt. After all, a mil would be chump change for Rodgers after signing his record-breaking 4-year, $134 million extension.

The deal makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history and means Lambeau faithful can expect to see No. 12 play out the rest of his prime in Green Bay. On Monday, we showed you how players reacted to OBJ's historic deal, here's how NFL Twitter responded to the Rodgers' epic extension.

Packers WR Davante Adams

Former Packers WR James Jones

Former NFL WR Chad Johnson

Texans S Tyrann Mathieu

ESPN

Former Packers TE Jermichael Finley

Sports broadcasters Ricky Ro and Adam Ko

ESPN personality Mina Kimes

WFAN radio host Mike Francesa

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0