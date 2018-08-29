NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' record-breaking deal

Aaron Rodgers is due for a real championship belt. Instead of miming like usual, he should just break out Ted DiBiase's million dollar championship belt. After all, a mil would be chump change for Rodgers after signing his record-breaking 4-year, $134 million extension.

BREAKING ï¿½ï¿½ The #Packers and 2-Time MVP QB @AaronRodgers12 have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $33.5 million in new money...plus incentives per year...He gets over $100 million in guarantees. â James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 29, 2018

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $134M, source said. He gets more than $80M by March. A huge first year payout for their star â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

The deal makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history and means Lambeau faithful can expect to see No. 12 play out the rest of his prime in Green Bay. On Monday, we showed you how players reacted to OBJ's historic deal, here's how NFL Twitter responded to the Rodgers' epic extension.

Yet he still aint paid me my $20 I let em borrow in â16 https://t.co/j6eZDBwTR7 â Davante Adams (@tae15adams) August 29, 2018

Packers WR Davante Adams

Excited for Aaron...with the start of the season, he gets to focus on bringing the Lombardi trophy back to Green Bay! #Respect â James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 29, 2018

Former Packers WR James Jones

@AaronRodgers12 Congrats, want to celebrate at McDonaldâs w/ meâ â Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 29, 2018

Former NFL WR Chad Johnson

Texans S Tyrann Mathieu

ESPN

Former Packers TE Jermichael Finley

Sports broadcasters Ricky Ro and Adam Ko

*whispers* aaron rodgers would make $40 mm+/yr on the open market â Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 29, 2018

ESPN personality Mina Kimes

Aaron Rodgers is worth every single dollar. â Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) August 29, 2018

WFAN radio host Mike Francesa