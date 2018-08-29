Around the NFL  

 

 

Jets trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to Saints

  • By Around The NFL NFL.com
Teddy Bridgewater is heading to New Orleans.

The Jets are trading the quarterback to the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. NFL Network's Michael Silver adds New York will receive a third-round pick from the Saints.

Around The NFL will have more on the story soon.

