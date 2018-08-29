Jets trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to Saints

Teddy Bridgewater is heading to New Orleans.

The Jets are trading the quarterback to the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. NFL Network's Michael Silver adds New York will receive a third-round pick from the Saints.

Crazy scene: #Jets players were on the bus when they stopped, told Teddy Bridgewater heâd been traded, he waved goodbye, then they drove off, source said. Bridgewater headed to the #Saints. Wild. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2018

