Dave Dameshek Football Program: NFC South QB rankings

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and on Skype by CBS Sports' Will Brinson for their 3rd annual NFC South QB rankings. First, the guys debate whether the Browns should have drafted Bradley Chubb over Denzel Ward after Gregg Williams' comments (18:00).

Next, Dave asks which 2018 offseason narrative will go away once the regular season starts up (23:55) and if Odell Beckham is the biggest Jenga piece in the NFL, and who is next (31:55)? Will declares the Atlanta Falcons his SB LIII champion while Dave says they will be at least a top-three NFC team (50:30). Finally, Shek and Will list their 2018 NFC South QB rankings -- both have the same quarterback in the No. 1 spot.

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play: