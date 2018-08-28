Sean McVay: Dialogue with Aaron Donald has increased

Sean McVay was in a jokey mood Tuesday, so that must mean he's feeling better these days about Aaron Donald's contract situation.

Speaking to reporters, the Los Angeles Rams head coach said he was "very, very optimistic" about Donald rejoining the team soon.

"Hopefully if we do get it done in the next couple days, we do feel good about him being ready for [the season opener in] Oakland," McVay said. "The dialogue has increased, the level of urgency is extremely high on both sides."

McVay then had a message for Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, who has been spearheading the Rams' efforts to resolve Donald's contract situation along with general manager Les Snead: "Let's go Kevin Demoff. All right, let's go man. Just kidding."

Donald held out last offseason and didn't report until the day before the Rams' first regular-season game. The 27-year-old sat out the first game last year and still earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

"There is a level of increased optimism," McVay said. "There are a lot of things that need to get done to be finalized, but we're working in a positive direction."

McVay finished his answer about Donald by saying, "Aaron, see you soon, buddy."

Updates to Donald's contract saga seemed to be a daily occurrence with the season just over a week away. We should know soon whether McVay's latest update is a sign of progress in negotiations or simply an attempt to maintain a positive outlook.