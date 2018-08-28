Dez Bryant: I might play ball 'a 'lil bit later in the year'

Dez Bryant doesn't appear to be in a rush to figure out the next phase of his NFL career.

Responding to a message posted on Twitter, the free-agent wide receiver wrote, "I just have to take care of me first" before adding, "I will play ball this year just might be a 'lil bit later in the year."

Bryant also wrote he just wants his next NFL team "to be right ... that's my focus right now ... life is great over here."

So far, the three-time Pro Bowler's only free-agent visit has been to the Cleveland Browns. There are other receiver-needy teams out there, but if there is any interest it hasn't crystalized into visits.

Bryant, 29, was released by the Cowboys in April after his on-field productivity slipped in 2016 and 2017. The once dominant physical wideout hasn't surpassed 900 yards receiving since signing a lucrative extension in 2015 -- an extension fueled by remarkable numbers he racked up en route to being named a first team All-Pro in 2014.

The big question is does Bryant still have the skill to be a game-changing wideout? That's something Bryant doesn't seem willing to prove at any cost with the season fast approaching.