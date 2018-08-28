Watch Kevin Hart interview Johnny Manziel

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 28, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Johnny Manziel sat down with the Kevin Hart on the LOL! Network's 'Cold As Balls' show. Johnny Football talked about college life, his return to the gridiron, and more in the revealing interview.
2. On Monday, Odell Beckham signed a historic five-year, $95 million contract extension. Here's a look at the five highest-paid WRs in the league.
3. After eight seasons in the NFL, Eric Decker recently announced his retirement. On Monday, Decker's wife, country singer Jessie James, posted this heartfelt message reflecting on the wideout's career.
Yesterday was an emotional day. My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football and I couldnât be more proud of him and his decision. I cried, smiled and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another. This pic was from the first football season I ever shared with him his second year for the broncos. I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games as they chanted âdaddy football daddy footballâ in the car on the way the stadium each Sunday. From training camps lugging the babies in the wagons and seeing them run to you on the practice field to get that 30 minutes a day to see daddy. I have loved every moment of the last seven years watching my husband kick some serious ass! Itâs a career he should be proud of. Canât wait to share the next adventure with you babe and the amazing things you will do in the future! I love you so much my lover!!! Ps you said you were going to drive that beat up old Chevy Tahoe u got in college and ride it through the ground until you finished playing football, can we please get a new one now? Lol #footballisfamily
4. The GKOAT (Greatest Kid of All Time) recently met the GOAT and Gronk. Find out why Gronk calls 12-year-old Holden Miller the GKOAT and how he met Tom Brady.
My man Holden from my home town. This kid not only has been fighting hard through life but also puts up with being a Pats fan in Buffalo.â Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) August 28, 2018
Shout out to the @GronkNation Youth Foundation for making it happen.https://t.co/5UHpxrR6TC