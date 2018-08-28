Watch Kevin Hart interview Johnny Manziel

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 28, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Johnny Manziel sat down with the Kevin Hart on the LOL! Network's 'Cold As Balls' show. Johnny Football talked about college life, his return to the gridiron, and more in the revealing interview.

2. On Monday, Odell Beckham signed a historic five-year, $95 million contract extension. Here's a look at the five highest-paid WRs in the league.

3. After eight seasons in the NFL, Eric Decker recently announced his retirement. On Monday, Decker's wife, country singer Jessie James, posted this heartfelt message reflecting on the wideout's career.

4. The GKOAT (Greatest Kid of All Time) recently met the GOAT and Gronk. Find out why Gronk calls 12-year-old Holden Miller the GKOAT and how he met Tom Brady.