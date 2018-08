While Aaron Donald awaits a new deal from the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals is taking care of their star defensive tackle.

Cincinnati signed two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Geno Atkins to a four-year extension, Atkins' agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced on Twitter on Tuesday. Details of the new contract are not yet available.

Atkins was in the final season of a five-year deal signed in 2013.

