Andrew Luck (foot) misses second straight practice

One of the cheerier aspects of the preseason has been the return of Andrew Luck.

After missing all of last year's campaign due to shoulder surgery, the star Colts quarterback has eased back into the saddle and certainly looked the part in Saturday's win over the Niners.

Luck, though, is dealing with a new setback after missing his second straight practice with a foot injury, per ESPN's Mike Wells. The quarterback tweaked his foot while being sacked by a Niners defender on Saturday.

Despite Luck's absence on Tuesday, coach Frank Reich clarified Monday that the 28-year-old signal-caller would be ready to start if the Colts had a regular season game this weekend.

Luck has taken a few shots this preseason, but that ugly dynamic has been a constant during his career in Indy. This latest physical tweak deserves monitoring, but anything resembling panic can be put on hold.