Titans acquire linebacker Kamalei Correa from Ravens

The Titans have swung a trade for a young linebacker.

Tennessee on Tuesday acquired Kamalei Correa from the Ravens in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick, per the Titans' website.

A 2016 second-rounder, Correa looms as a known commodity to the Titans due to the presence defensive coordinator and ex-Ravens play-caller Dean Pees.

The addition of Correa helps a Tennessee linebacking corps led by Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan. The team also has high hopes for Harold Landry, but the second-rounder is currently nursing an ankle injury.

Correa can play inside or out, but finished his time in Baltimore as an outside pass rusher, a role he's likely to keep in Tennessee.

Any trade makes more sense when the player acquired is brought into a system he knows well at the pro level. It's an under-the-radar move by the Titans, but one that adds depth to a defense hoping to turn the corner in 2018.