Abdullah understands he might be done with Lions

Four preseasons ago, Ameer Abdullah was the hot-shot rookie sparking offseason storylines and drooling fans. Now the Detroit Lions running back might be the odd man out.

With the Lions adding LeGarrette Blount and rookie Kerryon Johnson to go with pass-catching back Theo Riddick, Abdullah has gone from starter to battling for a roster spot.

"Right now, my mindset is on tomorrow, getting things even more broken down and focused and narrowed down on Cleveland," he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I'm not really here to say I'm going to be on the roster. Cause right now that's out of my control and that's something that's next week. I can't control the future."

Abdullah has earned time this preseason with the starting unit but hasn't separated himself from the pack in a meaningful way. The 25-year-old is averaging 4.3 yards per carry on 13 totes over three games for 53 yards. Abdullah has also played eight special teams snaps this preseason as he attempts to find any way to contribute, and thereby make the team.

The Lions could give the former second-round pick heavy playing time in Thursday's preseason game, which could be his final in Detroit. The Lions could try to trade Abdullah before final cuts, but wouldn't likely get much more than a conditional late-round pick in return at this point.

Thursday's game is an audition for not only the Lions' brass but also the other 31 teams, as Abdullah attempts to prove he deserves a 53-man roster spot.

"I feel like (the pressure is on) every week for me," Abdullah said. "I got to do something every day. It's all about proving yourself in this league. Every single day you get an opportunity and right now I'm just working every single day, one day at a time."

If Abdullah doesn't make the Lions roster as an insurance policy, he'll likely land on his feet elsewhere when injury attrition begins to run through the tailback position in 2018.