ATN Podcast: Around the AFC in 48 Minutes

A room filled with heroes -- Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Patrick Claybon -- react to the news of Odell Beckham Jr's. contract extension (4:00) and break down each AFC team in 3 minutes in 'Around the AFC in 48 minutes' (11:30) including: is Dolphins coach Adam Gase keeping the right quarterbacks (15:00), the Bills' poor showing against the Bengals (21:30), can Myles Garrett win defensive player of the year (29:50), will the absence of an elite running back hurt the Colts (41:45), is Blake Bortles bound to struggle following Marqise Lee's season-ending injury (51:00) and how bad is Kansas City's defense (1:05:55)?

Listen to the podcast below: