NFL Twitter reacts to OBJ becoming highest-paid WR

  • By Ralph Warner
The Giants sent shockwaves through the sports world on Monday by signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $95 million contract extension with $65 million in total guarantees. The deal makes the 25-year-old the highest-paid WR in the NFL.

NFL players went to Twitter to congratulate Beckham on his deal. See what Jalen Ramsey, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas and other players had to say about OBJ's big payday.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey

Note: The Jaguars and Giants square off in Week 1.

Saints WR Michael Thomas

NFL Network Reporter Kimberly Jones

Bleacher Report

Giants WR Roger Lewis

Former NFL DB DeAngelo Hall

Former NFL WR Nate Burleson

ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith

Former NFL WR James Jones

Chargers QB Cardale Jones

Former NFL WR Victor Cruz

Giants DT Damon Harrison

