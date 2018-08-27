NFL Twitter reacts to OBJ becoming highest-paid WR

The Giants sent shockwaves through the sports world on Monday by signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $95 million contract extension with $65 million in total guarantees. The deal makes the 25-year-old the highest-paid WR in the NFL.
NFL players went to Twitter to congratulate Beckham on his deal. See what Jalen Ramsey, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas and other players had to say about OBJ's big payday.
Browns WR Jarvis Landry
Everything we spoke into existence started way back when... @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/ave9aHPxC1â Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) August 27, 2018
Giants WR Sterling Shepard
Suits and ties yelling out pay the guys! Congrats my brudda keep shinin https://t.co/A3PwUFxZJIâ Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) August 27, 2018
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey
Itâs going to be a show very soon #BatmanVsTheJokerâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 27, 2018
Note: The Jaguars and Giants square off in Week 1.
Saints WR Michael Thomas
THANK YOU. @OBJ_3 congratulations well deserved. pic.twitter.com/JcQRdpijErâ Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 27, 2018
NFL Network Reporter Kimberly Jones
Important in #NYG/@OBJ_3 situation: Pat Shurmur & OBJ have developed strong relationship since January & Beckham has done everything asked of him by Shurmur/NYG this spring/summer. All of that matters.â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) August 27, 2018
Bleacher Report
Odell after becoming the highest paid WR in the NFL... pic.twitter.com/nYmDU51x22â Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2018
Giants WR Roger Lewis
congrats to my brudda couldnât be more proud been solid since day one helped me a lot on my journey... you deserve it...MONEY MONEY MONEY!!!! @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/cncsmI7IfBâ Roger Lewis (@OttoLewis_) August 27, 2018
Former NFL DB DeAngelo Hall
@OBJ_3 ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ congrats Lil bro I told the world on @FS1 @undisputed you would be the highest paid WR in the game. Guess I was right. Hands down the most dynamic WR in the game. Men Lie, Women Lie, Numbers Donât!!!!!!!!!!!!!â OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) August 27, 2018
Former NFL WR Nate Burleson
@OBJ_3 congrats on your first big bagâ Nathaniel E Burleson (@Nate13Burleson) August 27, 2018
Oh and remember thereâs so much more ï¿½ï¿½ out there so youâre just getting started.
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith
Congrats,OBJ! You deserve this. But......... pic.twitter.com/0d8qdzWI9pâ Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 27, 2018
Former NFL WR James Jones
@OBJ_3 Congrats man!!!! ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½â James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 27, 2018
I had a cup of coffee with the @Giants training camp 15â and I was able to see the time Odell put in to perfect his craft first hand...when the lights were out and no one was watching...Keep Going!!!#HardWork #Respect
Chargers QB Cardale Jones
@OBJ_3 hey man, you might not remember me but Iâm your cousin on your great uncle Ray Ray side. Saw you at the family reunion in 03. Can I have some money? Congrats on the new deal.â Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) August 27, 2018
Former NFL WR Victor Cruz
You earned every penny!! Itâs legacy time now.. always love lil bro!! @obj_3 https://t.co/48bZGKYxdDâ Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) August 27, 2018
Giants DT Damon Harrison
Congrats to my brother @OBJ_3 on a well deserved contract! Youâve earned every penny!! Let me hold something boiiiiiiiiiiii ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Rxn8gncgddâ Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) August 27, 2018