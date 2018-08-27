NFL Twitter reacts to OBJ becoming highest-paid WR

The Giants sent shockwaves through the sports world on Monday by signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $95 million contract extension with $65 million in total guarantees. The deal makes the 25-year-old the highest-paid WR in the NFL.

NFL players went to Twitter to congratulate Beckham on his deal. See what Jalen Ramsey, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas and other players had to say about OBJ's big payday.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Everything we spoke into existence started way back when... @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/ave9aHPxC1 â Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) August 27, 2018

Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Suits and ties yelling out pay the guys! Congrats my brudda keep shinin https://t.co/A3PwUFxZJI â Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) August 27, 2018

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey

Note: The Jaguars and Giants square off in Week 1.

Saints WR Michael Thomas

NFL Network Reporter Kimberly Jones

Important in #NYG/@OBJ_3 situation: Pat Shurmur & OBJ have developed strong relationship since January & Beckham has done everything asked of him by Shurmur/NYG this spring/summer. All of that matters. â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) August 27, 2018

Bleacher Report

Odell after becoming the highest paid WR in the NFL... pic.twitter.com/nYmDU51x22 â Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2018

Giants WR Roger Lewis

congrats to my brudda couldnât be more proud been solid since day one helped me a lot on my journey... you deserve it...MONEY MONEY MONEY!!!! @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/cncsmI7IfB â Roger Lewis (@OttoLewis_) August 27, 2018

Former NFL DB DeAngelo Hall

@OBJ_3 ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ congrats Lil bro I told the world on @FS1 @undisputed you would be the highest paid WR in the game. Guess I was right. Hands down the most dynamic WR in the game. Men Lie, Women Lie, Numbers Donât!!!!!!!!!!!!! â OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) August 27, 2018

Former NFL WR Nate Burleson

@OBJ_3 congrats on your first big bag



Oh and remember thereâs so much more ï¿½ï¿½ out there so youâre just getting started.



ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Nathaniel E Burleson (@Nate13Burleson) August 27, 2018

ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith

Congrats,OBJ! You deserve this. But......... pic.twitter.com/0d8qdzWI9p â Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 27, 2018

Former NFL WR James Jones

@OBJ_3 Congrats man!!!! ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½



I had a cup of coffee with the @Giants training camp 15â and I was able to see the time Odell put in to perfect his craft first hand...when the lights were out and no one was watching...Keep Going!!!#HardWork #Respect â James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 27, 2018

Chargers QB Cardale Jones

@OBJ_3 hey man, you might not remember me but Iâm your cousin on your great uncle Ray Ray side. Saw you at the family reunion in 03. Can I have some money? Congrats on the new deal. â Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) August 27, 2018

Former NFL WR Victor Cruz

Giants DT Damon Harrison