Watch the Giants locker room react to Odell Beckham's extension

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. On Monday, the Giants and their star WR Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract extension.

The #Giants and WR Odell Beckham Jr have agreed to terms on a 5-year extension worth a whopping $95M, source said. He gets the highest guarantee ever for a WR at $65M and averages $20M over the first 3 years. Nice job by the #NYG and agent Zeke Sandhu getting this done. Win/winï¿½ï¿½ â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018

Here's how the Giants locker room reacted to OBJ becoming the highest-paid WR in the NFL.

2. The Falcons are dropping concession prices even lower for the 2018 season.

3. Andy Dalton felt the love in Buffalo on Sunday. The fans at New Era Field gave the QB a standing ovation prior to Sunday's Bengals vs. Bills game.

4. Bears RB Jordan Howard recently spent time helping students in the Chicago area get ready for the new school year.