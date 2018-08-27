Watch the Giants locker room react to Odell Beckham's extension

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. On Monday, the Giants and their star WR Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract extension.
The #Giants and WR Odell Beckham Jr have agreed to terms on a 5-year extension worth a whopping $95M, source said. He gets the highest guarantee ever for a WR at $65M and averages $20M over the first 3 years. Nice job by the #NYG and agent Zeke Sandhu getting this done. Win/winï¿½ï¿½â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018
Here's how the Giants locker room reacted to OBJ becoming the highest-paid WR in the NFL.
2. The Falcons are dropping concession prices even lower for the 2018 season.
Concession prices at Falcons' stadium are even cheaper this season. ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/emCAbCV4c6 pic.twitter.com/YSS32RNoqdâ theScore (@theScore) August 25, 2018
3. Andy Dalton felt the love in Buffalo on Sunday. The fans at New Era Field gave the QB a standing ovation prior to Sunday's Bengals vs. Bills game.
A standing ovation theyâve been waiting eight months to give.â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 26, 2018
Buffalo loves you, Andy Dalton! pic.twitter.com/hmC5xzAt9t
4. Bears RB Jordan Howard recently spent time helping students in the Chicago area get ready for the new school year.
@JHowardx24 back-to-school backpack giveaway today. Backpacks included $100 Champs gift certificate, school supplies and hygiene products. Kids also received a $5 bill to spend how they choose and a $1 bill to save. If they still have the $1 on 12/11, they will receive $25! pic.twitter.com/098EmtsfLnâ Aaron Clark (@aaronclark325) August 26, 2018