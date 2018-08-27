Watch the Giants locker room react to Odell Beckham's extension

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. On Monday, the Giants and their star WR Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract extension.

Here's how the Giants locker room reacted to OBJ becoming the highest-paid WR in the NFL.

2. The Falcons are dropping concession prices even lower for the 2018 season.

3. Andy Dalton felt the love in Buffalo on Sunday. The fans at New Era Field gave the QB a standing ovation prior to Sunday's Bengals vs. Bills game.

4. Bears RB Jordan Howard recently spent time helping students in the Chicago area get ready for the new school year.

