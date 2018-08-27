Players, NFL reps to continue talks on anthem policy

A group of players and NFL Players Association representatives met Monday with a few team owners and NFL representatives to discuss the league's national anthem policy, a source involved with the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement regarding Monday's meeting:

Joint statement following todayâs discussion. pic.twitter.com/SZFvQSWTvq â Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 27, 2018

The meeting comes amidst the national anthem policy being on hold after the NFL and NFLPA agreed in July to pause everything connected to league and club policies on the anthem as discussions between the league and the union play out.

The NFL approved the new national anthem policy in May, requiring players and league personnel on the sideline to stand. Players and personnel also have the option to remain in the locker room if they don't choose to stand.

Individual clubs also have the power to set their own policies to ensure the anthem is being respected during any on-field action. If a player chooses to protest on the sideline the NFL will fine the team. Players could also be fined by their teams, per the policy.

Several players have engaged in protests against social inequality and social injustice during the anthem prior to the start of preseason games this this month. Los Angeles Chargers Russell Okung tweeted he's among the players who attended Monday's meeting.