Giants' Olivier Vernon dealing with ankle sprain

The New York Giants avoided a major injury to a key defensive player.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that pass rusher Olivier Vernon suffered just a sprained ankle in practice Sunday, based on initial tests, per a source informed of the player's condition. He's also dealing with a deep bruise high on his ankle that will keep him off his feet and clouds his timetable for return, Rapoport reported.

With two weeks until the regular-season opener there is time for Vernon to get healthy, but his return in time for the regular season will be a close call, per Rapoport.

The 27-year-old edge defender was carted off the field during Sunday's practice after getting his feet tangled with a teammate during a drill.

Vernon is a key cog for a Giants revamped pass rush, moving to outside linebacker in new defensive coordinator James Bettcher's system. Big Blue would be sorely handicapped if the veteran missed time. Vernon wasn't likely to play in Thursday's final preseason tilt anyhow, so will have two full weeks to prepare for New York's home opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 9.