NFL, Jaguars issue statements on Jacksonville shooting

A gunman opened fire during a "Madden NFL 19" online video game tournament Sunday at a mall in Jacksonville, killing two people and sending several other victims to area hospitals, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Williams said. Williams said they believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore carried out the attack, but they are working with the FBI to finalize confirmation of his identity.

The NFL released the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected. We are grateful for the first responders immediately at the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan also released a statement, although the tournament -- an EA/NFL sanctioned regional qualifier -- is not affiliated with the Jaguars' organization:

"It's impossible to comprehend today's news. I'm heartbroken for the families and friends of the victims and can only express my deepest condolences as we try to understand why and how this can happen, not only here, but anywhere."

"What I can say is I know today what lifelong Jacksonville residents have known forever: we are resilient, compassionate and remarkably supportive of our neighbors and friends, particularly in the most trying occasions.

"This tragedy will ask the best of all of us, but I know we will respond."

Williams said deputies found two victims and the suspect dead when they arrived at the tournament, which was being held at The Jacksonville Landing, a collection of restaurants and shops in the downtown area of the city. Williams said the initial investigation has determined there were 11 additional victims -- nine of whom suffered gunshot wounds. Williams said they are all in stable condition at local hospitals.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.