Bills QB Josh Allen (head) cleared to return vs. Bengals

Already down AJ McCarron (shoulder), the Buffalo Bills avoided another setback at the quarterback position.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals with less than a minute remaining on the clock before halftime. The Bills, however, later announced Allen was cleared to return to the game after being evaluated for a head injury.

Allen hit his head hard on the turf, prompting the Bills to remove Allen from the playing field. Trainers then took the rookie signal-caller to the locker room before the end of the first half, as Nate Peterman entered the game in relief of Allen.

The Bills' first-round pick was having a day to forget before leaving the game in the waning moments of the first half. Through two quarters of action, Allen completed 6 of 12 passes for 34 yards and the Bills' offensive line failed to consistently protect him whenever he dropped back to pass. The Bengals sacked Allen five times in the first half, including twice on the team's sixth possession.