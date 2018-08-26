Colts trade Antonio Morrison to Packers for CB Pipkins

A rash of injuries for the Packers has produced a preseason trade.

Green Bay acquired linebacker Antonio Morrison from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for reserve defensive back Lenzy Pipkins. The Colts announced the trade Sunday.

Morrison, a four-year veteran and former fourth-round pick out of Florida, recorded 109 tackles and one pass defensed in 15 games last season, but found himself behind offseason addition Najee Goode on the depth chart. Indianapolis found a buyer in Green Bay, which addresses an apparent need at linebacker following the season-ending injury to Jake Ryan and a very recent shoulder injury to rookie Oren Burks, who had replaced Ryan.

Details on the severity of Burks' injury -- suffered during warmups before Green Bay's 13-6 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Friday -- are unknown, but such a roster move would seem to indicate it might be fairly serious. Coach Mike McCarthy downplayed such thoughts Sunday, saying Burks' injury shouldn't be a long-term deal.

To shore up the position, the Packers traded away Pipkins, the former undrafted free agent who made the team and contributed on special teams and in spots defensively in 2017. Pipkins became rather expendable after the Packers spent their first two picks on defensive backs in the 2018 draft, signed veteran Tramon Williams and welcomed back a healthy Kevin King.

Pipkins moves to a defense that will welcome new competition at the cornerback position. Indianapolis is currently listing former undrafted free agent Kenny Moore and journeyman Pierre Desir as its starting corners.