Tyreek Hill: Chiefs will have the best offense in the NFL

If the first three preseason games are any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs will counterbalance a feeble defense with a dangerous big-play offense this year.

Second-year signal-caller Patrick Mahomes threw for 196 yards and a 112.5 passer rating in just over two quarters of action on Saturday, completing all eight targets to playmaking deep threat Tyreek Hill.

Along with the dynamic Hill, Mahomes has the luxury of throwing to three-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, former Bills and Rams wideout Sammy Watkins and 2017 rushing champion Kareem Hunt. With venerable head coach Andy Reid calling the shots, this offensive attack boasts as much potential as any in the league.

"I know that we will be the best offense in this National Football League, without a doubt in my head," Hill told NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Saturday. "We got the best tight end, the best running back, we got two of the best deep-ball threat receivers -- Sammy Watkins addition, who can do it all -- great offensive line, Hall of Fame coach. So the sky's the limit for us. It's up to us to put all the pieces together."

For the sake of accuracy, the league's premier tight end still resides in New England, but Kelce is gaining on perennial All-Pro Rob Gronkowski. The larger point remains, however: The golden-armed Mahomes is set up for success with a loaded arsenal at his exposure.

That starts with Hill, a 2016 draft steal who has evolved from kick-return ace and gadget player to one of the most feared wide receivers in football.

"I feel like I'm the fastest -- the best at my position," Hill added. "I do everything that I'm supposed to do as a route runner. I am the fastest."

Blessed with difference-making speed to take the ball to the house or burn defenses over the top, Hill led the NFL with nine plays of 40 or more yards last year. Now that his quarterback can throw the ball from one end of the field to the other, the game's fastest receiver will draw even more attention in his third season.

The Chiefs' aerial attack is going to be nightmare fuel for defensive coordinators in 2018.