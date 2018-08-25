Injuries we're tracking from Saturday's Week 3 games

Here are some injuries we've been monitoring from Saturday's games in Week 3 of the NFL preseason:

1. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward left in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering an ankle injury. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game briefly with a hand injury before returning in the middle of the second quarter.

2. Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry suffered an ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receiver Nick Williams also left early for the Titans with a hamstring injury.

3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Sergio Bailey on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury against the Detroit Lions on Friday. The Bucs also waived wide receiver Jake Lampman with an injury designation. Lampman suffered an unspecified injury Friday.