Buccaneers to host RB Terrance West for a visit

With one running back injured, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in others for a visit.

The team is hosting free agent running back Terrance West for a visit Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The Bucs lost running back Charles Sims in their second preseason game to a knee injury for the season.

West signed with the Saints in June but was cut on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder is looking to pick up work with his fourth NFL team since being drafted by the Browns in 2014 out of Towson.

With 1,816 ground yards and 11 touchdowns at 3.9 yards per rush, West is a serviceable option who played his best football with the Ravens.