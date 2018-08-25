Around The NFL Podcast: Football year resolutions

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Colleen Wolfe -- react to Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick's Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnosis (7:30), the Ravens' bad luck with tight ends (10:10), the Eagles vs. Browns Preseason Week 3 game (12:00), Raiders parting ways with Obi Melifonwu (17:15), Todd Gurley not playing a single snap in the preseason (20:10), Cardinals GM Steve Keim's emotional speech following his return from suspension (23:10) and what's behind the tarp, Mike Tomlin (25:41)? The heroes then share their "New Football Year Resolutions" (31:00) and, lastly, LEAVE Jason Witten alone (49:30)!

