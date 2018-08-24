Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles suffers hamstring injury

The injuries on the Carolina Panthers' offensive line continue to mount.

Panthers right tackle Jeremiah Sirles suffered a hamstring early in the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots and he will not return, the Panthers announced. Sirles had to be helped off the field before being carted off to the locker room.

The Panthers entered the game with starting offensive linemen Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams not playing because of injury.

Minutes earlier, the Panthers escaped a potentially serious development when Cam Newton briefly left the game to undergo evaluation in the sideline medical tent. He was quickly cleared and he returned to the game.

Here are the other injuries we've been monitoring on Friday:

1. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram went straight to the locker room after suffering a concussion on a hit during the second quarter against the New York Jets.

2. Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Josh Rosen's availability for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys will be a game-time decision. The rookie quarterback is dealing with a sore thumb he suffered in practice Monday.

3. Denver Broncos safety Shamarko Thomas suffered an eye injury against the Washington Redskins. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the Broncos announced.