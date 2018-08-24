Tom Glick named Carolina Panthers team president

The Carolina Panthers today announced that Tom Glick is joining the organization as team president on September 16. In his role, Glick will oversee the team's day-to-day operations.

Glick joins the Panthers with more than 25 years of experience in sports management, having worked in baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

David Tepper, Carolina Panthers owner said, "We are thrilled to have Tom join the Panthers family. He has tremendous experience in professional sports, successfully fostering fan engagement in major cities globally. I know that his record, expertise and drive will be major assets as we look to win on the field and in the community."

Glick added, "I am honored to join the Panthers. David has a clear and exciting vision for the team, and I can see and feel the buzz and anticipation for this new era of Panthers football. I'm ready to get started and will give everything to help the team deliver for our fans, players, staff, partners and our communities throughout North and South Carolina."

For the past six years, Glick has been instrumental in the development of City Football Group (CFG), a multi-national soccer organization that includes six clubs. CFG's original and flagship club is three-time and current English Premier League champion, Manchester City FC. The Group also owns New York City FC of Major League Soccer, as well as clubs in the top divisions in Australia, Spain, Japan and Uruguay. As Chief Commercial Officer, Glick oversaw partnership sales and activation, marketing, content production and distribution, retail and licensing, and fan relationship management for all of CFG's clubs.

During his tenure, CFG has completed several major infrastructure developments. In Manchester, the Etihad Stadium has been expanded with more seating, major improvements in premium seating and wider fan amenities. In 2015, Manchester City opened a new state-of-the-art training facility, the City Football Academy, built on 80 acres of land adjacent to the stadium. CFG has also completed two further training ground developments, in New York and Melbourne.

In February 2015, Glick moved to New York for 15 months to help launch New York City FC in the role of President. With the launch complete, he returned to the United Kingdom to continue to drive CFG's global expansion. As a part of this, he has also been responsible for the Group's business development in China.

Glick spent the first 14 years of his career predominantly in baseball. From 1999-2004, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A baseball team. The River Cats led all of Minor League Baseball in attendance and revenue during his five seasons, also becoming the Minor League's top seller of merchandise over that same period. Glick held various senior positions with other Minor League Baseball teams, including the Lansing Lugnuts, Huntington Cubs, Welland Pirates and Jamestown Expos. During this time, he introduced two new clubs to cities, including the construction and opening of new stadiums -- Lansing, Michigan (1996) and Sacramento, California (2000). In the middle of this tenure in baseball, he served as the Business Manager of the Peoria Rivermen Hockey Club.

In 2004, Glick made a move to the National Basketball Association, first as Vice President, Marketing & Team Business Development at the League headquarters in New York City, and later as Chief Marketing Officer for the New Jersey Nets, which included work on the club's relocation to their current home in Brooklyn. In 2008, Glick relocated to the United Kingdom to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer with Derby County Football Club prior to joining City Football Group in 2012.

He is a two-time winner of Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 award. Glick was the first American elected to serve on the Board of the Football League in England. He has also served on the Football Association Council and the Professional Game Board. Glick and his wife, Maria, have three children -- Chuck, Ted and Maisy.