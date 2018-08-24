Josh Gordon set to take part in Browns walkthroughs

Josh Gordon is another step closer toward finalizing his on-field return to the Cleveland Browns.

The wide receiver will begin walkthroughs with the team starting Saturday, Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters in a conference call Friday. Gordon is currently on the active/non-football illness list. Under the terms of his conditional reinstatement, Gordon cannot participate in full practices yet.

He was on the sideline Thursday for the team's preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gordon return to the team last week after staying away for nearly a month to focus on personal issues related to his health and well-being. He missed Cleveland's entire training camp and it's unclear when he might be fully reinstated.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning last year.