Watch this crazy 360 one-handed catch

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 24, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. If Odell Beckham's one-handed grab and Le'Veon Bell's spin move had a kid, it would look like this clip:

Move got me in sicko mode..ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ RT pic.twitter.com/Y3yT8FmEnQ â Dockery (@realDockery) August 24, 2018

Rahmel Dockery played WR at Oregon State from 2014 to 2016. His YouTube page, which is dedicated to football, has over 200K subscribers.

2. For every sack he gets this season, Titans DT Jurrell Casey will donate $999 to hospitalized children.

3. Check out the awesome story of how a fan wearing Davante Adams' jersey led to an impromptu meeting with his favorite player.

4. 'Very Cavallari' has been renewed for a second season and Jay Cutler is ecstatic.

Tbh we have never seen Jay THIS excited! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Season 2 of #VeryCavallari is coming soon to E! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/OtIEQk6M34 â Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) August 23, 2018

5. Former Texans RB Arian Foster recently spent time with Texas senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.