Watch this crazy 360 one-handed catch

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 24, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. If Odell Beckham's one-handed grab and Le'Veon Bell's spin move had a kid, it would look like this clip:
Move got me in sicko mode..ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ RT pic.twitter.com/Y3yT8FmEnQâ Dockery (@realDockery) August 24, 2018
Rahmel Dockery played WR at Oregon State from 2014 to 2016. His YouTube page, which is dedicated to football, has over 200K subscribers.
2. For every sack he gets this season, Titans DT Jurrell Casey will donate $999 to hospitalized children.
Titans' Jurrell Casey teams with Starlight Children's Foundation to aid hospitalized kids https://t.co/IpOSicuVCbâ Daily News Journal (@dnj_com) August 23, 2018
3. Check out the awesome story of how a fan wearing Davante Adams' jersey led to an impromptu meeting with his favorite player.
Rocking his favorite player's jersey, #Packers fan Michael Crook was walking back to his hotel when a car pulled up to him in the Lambeau Field parking lot.â Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 23, 2018
"Iâm like, âOh man, thatâs Davante Adams.ââ
The story behind @tae15adams' impromptu visit ï¿½ï¿½: https://t.co/1pGMu0KzZ1 pic.twitter.com/yDx9IOrAsV
4. 'Very Cavallari' has been renewed for a second season and Jay Cutler is ecstatic.
Tbh we have never seen Jay THIS excited! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Season 2 of #VeryCavallari is coming soon to E! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/OtIEQk6M34â Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) August 23, 2018
5. Former Texans RB Arian Foster recently spent time with Texas senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.
Grateful that @ArianFoster would spend the day with us in Spring and Houston. Grabbing smoothies, driving the truck, joining the discussion about how this community and this state leads the way on so many important issues. Hope you have a fun birthday tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/M8d6MLYsAtâ Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 23, 2018