Ex-Chiefs RB Charcandrick West signs with N.Y. Jets

It didn't taking long for Charcandrick West to find a new home.

After being released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, the New York Jets announced they signed the veteran running back.

With Spencer Ware returning from injury, West was the odd man out of a crowded backfield that included dual-threat workhouse Kareem Hunt.

West had 18 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season as Hunt's primary backup. The 27-year-old's most memorable season in Kansas City came in 2015 when he replaced an injured Jamaal Charles to scamper for 634 yards and four touchdowns on 160 carries.

West isn't a lock to make the Jets' roster though. He now joins a backfield that has Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell, Thomas Rawls, Trenton Cannon, George Atkinson and Elijah McGuire.