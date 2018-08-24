Browns QB Tyrod Taylor dislocated his left pinky

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to Thursday night's preseason game versus the Philadelphia Eagles after an injury scare, but didn't get out completely unscathed.

Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters Friday that Taylor suffered a dislocated pinky to his non-throwing (left) hand.

In the middle of the first quarter, Taylor rolled out of the pocket on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. He landed with his full-body weight on the wrist, which buckled as he tried to brace his fall. After being examined in the locker room, the veteran returned to the sideline and was back in the tilt to finish up the first half. He went 11-of-16 passing for 65 yards.

In addition to Taylor's injury, No. 4 overall pick Denzel Ward left the game in the first quarter with a back injury which was later determined to be back spasms. The Browns expect the rookie cornerback to miss little, if any time, Jackson said.

Jackson said after the game the X-rays on Taylor's hand were negative.

"Anytime your quarterback gets nicked like that, you're always concerned," Jackson said after the game, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "But I think the fact that he was able to go back in the game, that was a good sign. And I know we'll make sure that we take care of it this week, whatever that is, and get him back to where he needs to be.

"I feel comfortable and confident that he's going to be OK and that we'll have him."

The news of a dislocated pinky should raise eyebrows as to why the team's starting quarterback returned to a preseason game.

However, the injury doesn't appear to affect Taylor's grasp of the starting gig. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield would be in line to take over if something worse befalls Taylor.