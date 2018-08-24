Ravens TE Hayden Hurst to undergo surgery on foot

The Baltimore Ravens No. 25 overall pick is likely to miss the start of the 2018 season after suffering an injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that rookie tight end Hayden Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot and will undergo a procedure on Friday to insert a screw, according to a source informed of the situation.

Hurst will likely miss three-to-four weeks, which would sideline him for the opening of the 2018 campaign.

The tight end has been in and out of practices due to injury but played in each of the Ravens' first three preseason games. He compiled five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens used one of their first-round draft pick on the 25-year-old South Carolina product, who spent two seasons as a minor-league baseball player before heading to the SEC. Baltimore selected two tight ends in the 2018 draft, also nabbing Mark Andrews in the third round, to help stabilize an often-injured TE room. Alas, Hurst's injury is another setback to the group.

Hurst's injury is an obstacle for the pass-catching tight end, who Baltimore hoped would help open the offense along with a revamped receiver corps.