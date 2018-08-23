Denzel Ward suffers back spasms during win

The Cleveland Browns have gotten a positive update on the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward was forced out of Thursday night's win over the Eagles when his torso bent awkwardly on a tackle of tight end Zach Ertz. However, Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters Friday that Ward was only forced out of the game because of back spasms and anticipates he will miss little time, if any, going forward.

Ward immediately reached for his lower back, writhing in pain on the ground. He eventually popped up, walking off the field with the assistance of medical personnel before heading to the locker room. He didn't return to the game.

The former Ohio State star has enjoyed a promising month, securing his status as not just a starter but also one of the key players on Gregg Williams' defense.