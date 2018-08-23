Dalvin Cook planning to play for Vikings vs. Seahawks

Reacting to a string of glowing reports out of training camp, Vikings fans and inquiring fantasy football minds want to know when tailback Dalvin Cook will make his 2018 preseason debut.

We have an answer.

Cook is planning to play Friday night versus the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source informed of the situation.

This will mark Cook's first game since early October. The No. 41 overall pick in the 2017 draft was an instant NFL success last September, averaging an astonishing 123 yards from scrimmage in his first three games before an ACL injury prematurely ended his rookie season.

"I'm a thousand-percent confident in what I got going," Cook assured NFL Network's Stacey Dales earlier this month. "I put enough work and enough time into my craft over the time that I was out, so I'm a thousand-percent confident and I'm ready to play."

Cook is expected to open the season as the Vikings' starting running back, with veteran Latavius Murray and the impressive undrafted rookie tandem of Mike Boone and Roc Thomas vying for complementary roles. As long as Cook avoids a setback, Minnesota's backfield will be a team strength again in 2018.