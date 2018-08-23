High school QB with prosthetic leg attends Saints practice

Over the last few weeks, there have been a slew of heartwarming fan moments from various team practices. From children meeting the gridiron stars they were named after to adults getting autographs that will stay with them forever (literally). The latest cool moment happened at Saints practice on Thursday.

High school QB Alex Ruiz had his left leg amputated below the knee as a result of a severe knee injury he suffered this past season



His favorite player Drew Brees presented him with his first prosthetic leg in May



Ruiz and his family were at practice today!#Saints pic.twitter.com/vcs7BxWnJL â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2018

Back in May, Saints QB Drew Brees gave Alex Ruiz his first prosthetic leg at a flag football game. Ruiz, who played quarterback at Linfield Christian High School in Temecula, California, suffered a severe leg injury in October 2017 that required partial amputation.

On Thursday, Ruiz reunited 11-time Pro Bowler and got a chance to meet the rest of the Saints team. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore even promised Ruiz a signed jersey.

As the Saints prepare for the 2018 season, Ruiz made his own return to the gridiron last Friday, August 17, for Linfield Christian's 2018 home opener. Ruiz has taken on a coaching role and says being on the sidelines has taken some getting used to.

"It's been a little hard to go from a player to a coach," Ruiz told The Press-Enterprise. "Everyone's my age. I want to have fun and mess around in practice."

Despite the adjustment, the senior said he is committed to helping his team as much as possible.

"The one thing I want is to still contribute to the team as much as I can," Ruiz said.

It seems like he is already making a positive impact from the sidelines -- the Linfield Christian Lions defeated the Saddleback Roadrunners 54-0.