Move the Sticks: AFC & NFC North Preview

If you haven't read Eagles coach Doug Pederson's new book, DJ and Bucky highlight the shade thrown at Jaguars coach Doug Marrone (1:00). In addition, the MTS guys preview Preseason Week 3 (4:55), DJ chronicles Chargers/Saints joint practice (11:25), DJ and Buck also debate what the Jets should do with Teddy Bridgewater (19:20), analyze the AFC & NFC North (23:30) and answer "What will the Browns record be this season?" To cap off the show, the MTS band talks breakout college football players ahead of 2018 (37:25) and we find out what producer Sully is doing on his (boring) *cough* vacation (45:00).

Listen to the podcast below: