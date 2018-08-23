Boswell, Williams sign long-term deals with Steelers

Kickers get paid, too.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract the team announced Thursday, locking him in through the 2022 season.

The deal is worth just under $20 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, making Boswell one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

Boswell was set to play the 2018 season on a $2.97-million restricted free agent tender.

The 27-year-old took over kicking duties in Pittsburgh in 2015, making 89.5 percent of his field goals and 97.1 of extra point attempts over the past three seasons. For his career, Boswell is 6 of 8 on 50-plus yard boots.

In 2017, Boswell made his first Pro Bowl, connecting on a career-high 92.1 field goal attempts, with a long of 53 yards. The kicker also made four game-winning attempts last year, including three at the buzzer against the Colts, Packers (53-yarder) and Bengals. The three makes as time expired tied the record for most in a single season since the 1970 NFL merger, per the team's official website.

Playing in notoriously tricky kicking conditions at Heinz Field takes trust, talent and mettle. The Steelers found a reliable booter and ensured he won't be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

The Steelers weren't done handing out new deals Thursday.

The team announced it signed linebacker Vince Williams to a new four-year contract through the 2021 season. Rapoport reported the deal with worth more than $20 million total.

The 28-year-old become a full-time starter for the first time in his career last season, compiling 89 tackles and eight sacks. Williams led all inside linebackers in sacks and finished fourth in total QB pressures with 18, per Pro Football Focus.

His pass-rush ability from an inside spot, coupled with coverage skills, Williams sports an all-around talent to lead a Steelers linebacker unit that did not replace Ryan Shazier this offseason.