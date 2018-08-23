Which NFL star has the highest expectations in 2018?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Everyone is 0-0 at the beginning of the season, but some NFL stars are heading into 2018 under more pressure than others. The Good Morning Football crew weighs in on whether Aaron Rodgers or Jon Gruden has higher expectations in 2018.

Two superstars both going for their 2nd Lombardi -- who has higher expectations for 2018?@AaronRodgers12 or Jon Gruden? pic.twitter.com/QJxrUuV5zj â GMFB (@gmfb) August 23, 2018

2. Who's the most valuable non-QB in the league?

3. Antonio Brown brought Pirates pitcher Chris Archer to Steelers practice on Wednesday. See how the Steel City connected the two new friends.

4. If you ever wondered who'd win a race between Terrell Owens and NHL defensemen P.K. Subban, you probably have too much time on your hands. That being said, we now know the answer to that question.

Noteworthy point: Subban is 29 years old, T.O. is 44.