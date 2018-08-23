Trade! Lions acquire LB Eli Harold from 49ers

How about a little trade action to go with your Thursday morning coffee?

The Lions have swung a deal with the 49ers, acquiring outside linebacker Eli Harold from San Francisco in exchange for Detroit's conditional seventh-round pick in 2020, a source informed of the deal told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Niners later confirmed the deal.

A 2015 third-rounder, Harold started 10 games last season, but earned poor marks from Pro Football Focus for his work at the strongside spot. Coming out of camp, the 24-year-old defender was clearly on the roster bubble.

Harold was also a player who kneeled alongside 49ers safety Eric Reid last season during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. The linebacker has since changed his stance and has chosen to stand during the anthem this preseason.

In Detroit, he'll join a cast of linebackers fronted by Devon Kennard, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Jarrad Davis. With one of the shakier pass-rushing crews league-wide, the Lions will hope to get some help in that area from Harold.

As for the Niners, Harold's exit is good news for Dekoda Watson, who is likely to step into a starting role -- for now -- in San Francisco.