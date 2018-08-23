Packers are not shopping receiver Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers aren't trying to ship out Aaron Rodgers' senior-most target.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers are not shopping Randall Cobb and expect him to contribute, despite some teams checking on the availability of the receiver.

Rapoport's report came after rumors swirled that the Packers were shopping Cobb.

Cobb enters the final year of his contract set to make $8.6 million in base salary. It's not unusual for teams to inquire about a player entering the last year of his deal, looking to find a bargain on a player whom the club might let walk in the offseason.

The 28-year-old Cobb is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he earned fewer than 700 yards. His injury history is also a concern for Green Bay.

The Packers attempted to restock the receiver position this offseason, drafting three rookies to go alongside rising star Davante Adams, Cobb, Geronimo Allison and Trevor Davis.

After watching the Packers cut his BFF, Jordy Nelson, this offseason, it appears Rodgers won't have to go without another veteran receiver in 2018.