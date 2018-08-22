Raiders sign CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

The Oakland Raiders are reaching out to a 11-year veteran for help in their secondary.

Oakland signed former New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Thursday after the defensive back worked out for the organization on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

DRC just texted me: âItâs go time.â ... officially a member of the #Raiders https://t.co/A28NjuUIXW â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2018

Rodgers-Cromartie was released by the Giants in March after spending four seasons with the organization. Before signing with Oakland, DRC had received interest from the rival Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

The 32-year-old joins an unproven secondary in defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's first year on the job. Second-year corner and presumptive starter Gareon Conley just recently returned to the field after recovering from a hip strain; he missed most of his rookie season with a shin injury that required surgery. Across from Conley is free-agent acquisition Rashaan Melvin. Behind them are veteran cornerback Leon Hall, former Panther Daryl Worley, ex-Bill Shareece Wright and Nick Nelson.

It's unclear where DRC fits in, whether Oakland makes him a starter, slides him into the slot, hands him a backup role or asks him to fill in at safety if Karl Joseph and Obi Melifonwu don't pan out. The Raiders reportedly made a play at a recently released safety, George Iloka, only for him to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, so perhaps DRC was Plan B. Oakland was exploring signing free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland, as well.