New England Patriots release veteran WR Kenny Britt

The New England Patriots' wide receiver corps has a surprising development less than a month from the start of the regular season.

The Patriots released veteran Kenny Britt on Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the development.

With Julian Edelman's four-game suspension to start the season plus the releases of Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell earlier in training camp, Britt was expected to contribute in the regular season. He dealt with a hamstring injury during camp, however, and did not play in the Patriots' two preseason games.

The Patriots bolstered the wide receiver position in training camp by signing Eric Decker and the current group includes Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson, among others.

Britt, who turns 30 on Sept. 19, originally joined the Patriots on a two-year deal in December 2017 after the Cleveland Browns released him. He entered the league in 2009 as a first-round pick with the Tennessee Titans and also played for the Los Angeles Rams.

On his career, Britt has totaled 329 catches for 5,187 yards and 32 touchdowns.