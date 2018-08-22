JaMarcus Russell is now a QB coach at his old HS

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Former Raiders QB JaMarcus Russell is now a QB coach at his high school alma mater.

Your reminder that JaMarcus Russell is set to be a high school QB coach this year https://t.co/BZjLtOgSv6 â ï¿½ï¿½Law Murrayï¿½ï¿½ (@LawMurrayTheNU) August 21, 2018

The No. 1 pick of the 2007 NFL Draft still holds the Alabama high school record for career passing yards (10,774).

2. The Bucs ended their practice with some intense ping pong battles. As you can see, they left their pads and helmets on.

Offense vs defense ping pong to decide who has to run after practice ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #gobucs @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/uV6ixrM8rv â Casey Phillips (@caseyreporting) August 22, 2018

3. Check out the new chrome alternate helmets for all 32 teams here.

4. Now that he's found a new squad, what's the ceiling for Adrian Peterson? Willie McGinest and David Carr weigh in below...