Jets release veteran kicker Cairo Santos

Kicker Cairo Santos' time with the New York Jets proved short.

Santos, who signed a free-agent deal in March, was released Wednesday, Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters. The transaction comes a day after the Jets claimed kicker Jason Myers off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Gang Green also reported will work out Kai Forbath on Wednesday, per ESPN.com.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Santos entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane with the Kansas City Chiefs. His big leg earned him the nod over veteran Ryan Succop in training camp, and Santos enjoyed a three-year run with the Chiefs before missing most of 2017's training camp and preseason action with a groin injury.

The Chiefs released him in late September, and Santos signed with the Chicago Bears. He aggravated the groin injury late in the season and finished the 2017 campaign on injured reserve.

Health issues, however, continued to follow Santos into the Jets' training camp, and he did not play in the first two preseason games.

On his career, Santos has connected on 90 of 107 field goal attempts (84.1 percent) with a long of 54 yards.