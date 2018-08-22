AJ McCarron limited; RB McCoy battling groin injury

AJ McCarron is back in Buffalo.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters the veteran quarterback will be "limited" for Wednesday's practice, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

McCarron is still dealing with a dash of shoulder soreness, but the quick return is promising after the passer was initially believed to have suffered a broken collarbone in last week's preseason tilt with the Browns.

Additional testing showed no break, paving the way for McCarron to ease his way back onto a Bills team planning to start rookie Josh Allen over Nathan Peterman against the Bengals on Sunday.

McDermott also noted that running back LeSean McCoy is day-to-day with a groin injury, saying, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "There's always a concern ... LeSean's a big part of what we do. I know he's going to maximize those treatment opportunities, and he's a pro."

A healthy McCoy is locked in at running back, but Sunday's regular-season dress rehearsal will all but decide Buffalo's choice at quarterback ahead of the team's Week 1 tilt with Baltimore.