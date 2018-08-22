Move the Sticks: Rookie reports, breakout sophomores

DJ and Bucky deliver a fully-loaded episode, including: is Josh Allen good enough to be the Bill's Week 1 starter after AJ McCarron's injury (3:00)? The guys roll on with their weekly 'Rookie Reports' beginning with Lamar Jackson's Monday Night Football performance (8:20), and which second-year players are due for a prime season in the segment 'Breakout Sophomores' (19:00). Lastly, Bucky breaks down his Top-5 edge rushers ahead of 2018 (24:15), and the guys analyze the AP Top-25 College Football Poll (29:00).

Listen to the pdocast below: