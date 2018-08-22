Rams DT Suh downplays Instagram joke about Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh took some flak for recently commenting on an Instagram post about his former team.

The ex-Miami Dolphin wrote "Right up the Gut lol," on a video on the NFL's Instagram account showing Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey's 71-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins last week.

On Tuesday, Suh said he had "no hard feelings" towards Miami.

"I got an opportunity to comment like any other person on Instagram," Suh said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. "Really made an observation any blind man could see."

Suh said he had no animosity towards the Dolphins for releasing him this offseason, noting that he recently spoke with Miami owner Stephen Ross.

"It's a business," Suh said. "And how I look at it is they had to move on from me and I'm happy where I'm at right now."