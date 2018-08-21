Marshawn Lynch gets his own special-edition Skittles

What are the first couple things that come to mind when you hear of Marshawn Lynch? The Beast Quake run and Skittles, right? If you don't mention those two things, you probably don't know the man, the myth, and the legend they call Beast Mode.

On Tuesday, Skittles announced that the five-time Pro Bowler will be receiving his own special-edition packages of the fruit-flavored candy.

Marshawn on the cover of a Skittles pack.



Marshawn on the cover of a Skittles pack.

I need this framed. pic.twitter.com/HyW6VDaLiY â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 21, 2018

Skittles first hit the scene in 1974, but Lynch is the first athlete to appear on a packs of the candy. The special-edition share size packs feature the Raiders' silver and black colorway along with Lynch's signature.

If you're looking to get your hands on the special-edition Skittles, head over to www.marshawnspack.com. A total of 2,400 winners will be selected randomly (a nod to the RB's No. 24 jersey) and each winner selected will receive two of Marshawn's Packs. Fans will also have the chance to get free packs during the Raiders' final preseason game this Friday.