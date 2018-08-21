Steelers' Eli Rogers suspended for first game of season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without wide receiver Eli Rogers for the regular-season opener.

Rogers has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, a league spokesperson announced Tuesday.

"We are disappointed that Eli Rogers has been suspended for Week 1 of the regular season as part of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "The suspension will begin following the final roster cut down on Sept. 1."

Rogers, who suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs, will be allowed to continue his rehabilitation and attend meetings at the Steelers' training facility before serving the one-game suspension. He is eligible to return to the Steelers' active roster on Sept. 10, the day after the Steelers play the Cleveland Browns.

The 25-year-old Rogers joined the Steelers in 2015 an undrafted free agent out of Louisville. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve, and has 66 catches for 743 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons.