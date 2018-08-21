Baker Mayfield pairs up with a tiger to sell underwear

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Baker Mayfield is modeling underwear and giving away 500 free pairs of boxer briefs today.

Excited to announce my partnership with @PSDunderwear! Giving away 500 free pairs today. Tiger not included ï¿½ï¿½. Give them a follow and shop my collection! https://t.co/Xy4RsMtas1 pic.twitter.com/6lt56PeWjw â Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) August 21, 2018

Other athletes who are part of the PSD Underwear crew include NBA stars Kyrie Irving, Chandler Parsons, and Jimmy Butler.

2. Andrew Luck made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Colts QB showed some rust in Indianapolis' 20-19 loss to the Ravens. That being said, his return means we get more amazing Capt. Andrew Luck tweets like this one.

Dearest mother â

The Raven men lunged at our unit with their beaks, and while some damage was inflicted, no longterm harm occurred. My sidearm was true, save for one ricochet. Our trusted sniper, Sgt. Vinatieri, made an impressive shot that dazzled all who witnessed.

â Andrew â Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) August 21, 2018

3. Former NFL DE Devon Still gave some insight on the joy of being home as his daughter, Leah, starts the 3rd grade.

4. Tonight's episode of 'Hard Knocks' is must-see TV.